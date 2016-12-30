Intermountain Catholic
During 2016, Catholics were affected by events large and small in the Diocese of Salt Lake City, the United States, and the world. Following are a few of those events that were reported throughout the year in the Intermountain Catholic.
>>>
My own sentimental thoughts lately have focused on a particularly wonderful friend, my great predecessor as archivist for the Diocese of Salt Lake City, Bernice Maher Mooney, who passed away three years ago on Dec. 22.
>>>
Stay Connected With Us