2016 Year in Review

During 2016, Catholics were affected by events large and small in the Diocese of Salt Lake City, the United States, and the world. Following are a few of those events that were reported throughout the year in the Intermountain Catholic.

Resúmen de los eventos de la diócesis de Salt Lake City 2016

Remembering Archivist Bernice Mooney, Author of Diocesan History 'Salt of the Earth'

My own sentimental thoughts lately have focused on a particularly wonderful friend, my great predecessor as archivist for the Diocese of Salt Lake City, Bernice Maher Mooney, who passed away three years ago on Dec. 22. >>>
